Syrian authorities arrest senior ISIS leader, dismantle terror cells

By Mohammad Sio

ISTANBUL (AA) – Syrian authorities dismantled cells affiliated with the ISIS/Daesh terror group and arrested a senior leader along with several members, according to the Interior Ministry on Thursday.

The dismantled cells were involved in assassinations, robberies and financing the terrorist group, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing a ministry source.

The source did not immediately provide further details on the identities of those arrested, the location of the operation or the number of suspects detained.

ISIS/Daesh seized large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014 before being territorially defeated in Syria in 2019 by the US-led international coalition and its local partners.

Since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, Syria's new administration has taken a series of measures to restore security across the country.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party's rule, which had lasted since 1963. A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January.