Israeli army chief also says military campaign against Iran ‘not over’

Israeli prime minister says Iran war ‘has not ended’ Israeli army chief also says military campaign against Iran ‘not over’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Iran war “has not ended,” amid military escalation between Tehran and Washington in recent days.

"The war has not ended. There are new challenges," Netanyahu said at an air force graduation ceremony at Hatzerim Air Base in southern Israel, as cited by the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

"Maintaining air superiority is a fundamental pillar of Israel's national security doctrine. It is key to preserving stability in the turbulent Middle East."

Iran and the US exchanged attacks over the past two days amid escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel and the US launched joint attacks against Iran in February, killing more than 3,000 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel and Gulf countries hosting US assets.

Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir also said the military campaign against Iran is “not over.”

“On the drawing board are new plans. Major operations are still expected to lie ahead of us. Be prepared,” he said in brief remarks.

Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending their military conflict and paving the way for a lasting peace agreement.

However, on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared that the memorandum was “over,” effectively ending the agreement and triggering a new round of military confrontation.