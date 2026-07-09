‘If the aggression of the US terrorist army is repeated, other US bases in the region will not be spared from our heavy fire,’ IRGC warns

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says hit US command center, Jordanian air base with 10 ballistic missiles ‘If the aggression of the US terrorist army is repeated, other US bases in the region will not be spared from our heavy fire,’ IRGC warns

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday it launched a missile strike targeting the US command-and-control center in West Asia and the Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

In a statement carried by Fars News Agency, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force fired 10 ballistic missiles targeting the two sites, claiming the attack "destroyed" the two facilities.

“If the aggression of the US terrorist army is repeated, other US bases in the region will not be spared from our heavy fire," it warned.

Jordan earlier said that its air defenses intercepted and downed eight missiles launched from Iran toward the kingdom.