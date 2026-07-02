Syria says detainees issue with Lebanon may be resolved soon Foreign minister says Damascus seeks release or transfer of Syrian detainees held in Lebanon

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Thursday that the issue of Syrian detainees in Lebanon could be resolved in the near future, as he held talks with senior Lebanese officials in Beirut aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Shaibani said Damascus had pursued a judicial track in recent months regarding Syrian detainees currently held in Lebanon and hoped it would result in their release or transfer.

He added that the issue of non-Syrian detainees who had been arrested or detained for supporting the Syrian uprising was also being discussed with Lebanese authorities “with full respect and openness,” suggesting that the matter could also be resolved soon following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Shaibani’s remarks came during his second official visit to Lebanon since the formation of Syria’s new leadership, where he met President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

The Syrian minister said the visit reflects Damascus’ support for Lebanon and its commitment to building what he described as a “healthy and sustainable” relationship between the two neighboring countries.

During the visit, Syria and Lebanon signed an agreement to establish a joint higher committee aimed at coordinating cooperation between ministries in both countries.

Salam, for his part, said the committee would serve as a framework for strengthening bilateral ties across several sectors, including electricity interconnection, transportation, trade exchange, and facilitating the movement of people between the two countries.

He also said the two sides had agreed to establish a joint Lebanese-Syrian business council, which is expected to hold its first meeting in Damascus.

Shaibani said the newly established framework would also provide a platform to expand economic, trade and investment partnerships, as well as broader security coordination.

On regional issues, Shaibani reiterated Syria’s rejection of Israeli attacks on Lebanon and said any political framework or negotiations involving Israel remain a sovereign Lebanese matter.

He stressed, however, that any such discussions should prioritize Lebanon’s long-term stability and not lead to rushed arrangements that fail to stop the war or achieve lasting peace.

