Syrian foreign minister meets Lebanese leaders in Beirut to bolster ties, enhance cooperation Talks focus on bilateral ties, sovereignty, economic cooperation, according to Syrian Foreign Ministry

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani held a series of high-level meetings in Beirut on Thursday with senior Lebanese officials, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties, respecting sovereignty and boosting economic cooperation, according to the Syrian Foreign Ministry.

Shaibani met Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, where the two sides discussed ways to enhance relations between the two neighboring countries and stressed the importance of mutual respect for sovereignty.

During the meeting, the two sides also signed an agreement to establish a Syrian-Lebanese higher committee, aimed at institutionalizing bilateral coordination and expanding economic cooperation.

The foreign minister also met Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, where the two sides exchanged views on regional developments and issues of common interest.

In a separate meeting, Shaibani held talks with Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Abdel Latif Derian, with both sides stressing the importance of strengthening religious and fraternal ties and promoting coexistence and pluralism.

He also met veteran Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt, with discussions focusing on preserving Syria’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Shaibani met Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, where the two sides discussed strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual respect and good neighborliness, alongside expanding economic cooperation and reviewing regional and international developments of common concern.

Shaibani arrived in Beirut earlier Thursday on an official visit, which came as Syria and Lebanon seek to open a new chapter in bilateral relations following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.