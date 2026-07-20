Syria, Kuwait agree to establish joint coordination committee

Syria and Kuwait agreed Monday to activate bilateral cooperation mechanisms and establish a joint high-level coordination committee during talks in Kuwait City.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and his Kuwaiti counterpart Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah agreed to form the committee under their leadership, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two sides also agreed to activate existing joint committees to follow up on various areas of bilateral cooperation.

The talks, held during al-Shaibani’s official visit to Kuwait, addressed greater diplomatic coordination and the exchange of ambassadors.

The two ministers also discussed strengthening economic and investment cooperation by establishing a Syrian-Kuwaiti business council and enhancing coordination between chambers of commerce and business councils in both countries.

During his visit, al-Shaibani met with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation to serve the two countries’ interests.

They also reviewed regional developments and efforts to promote security and stability in the region.

Al-Shaibani reaffirmed Syria’s support for Kuwait, its respect for the Gulf country’s sovereignty, and its condemnation of any attacks targeting Kuwait or other Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

The visit came as regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

​​​​​​​The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.​​​​​​​