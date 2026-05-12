Syria arrests Assad-era air force chief in ‘precise’ counterterrorism operation

Syrian authorities arrested Jaeiz al-Mousa, the former air force chief of staff under Bashar al-Assad’s regime, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

In a brief statement, the ministry said Mousa was arrested by the Counterterrorism Directorate in a “precise” counterterrorism operation, without giving further details.

Despite an improvement in the security situation in Syria following the fall of Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, several regions in the country have still witnessed explosions and security incidents, some of which authorities describe as “terrorist acts.”

The Syrian government continues its efforts to stabilize the situation by pursuing remnants of the former regime accused of causing unrest in various areas, vowing that it will not allow any disruption to internal security and stability.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul