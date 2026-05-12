US senators press Hegseth, Caine on Iran war, Strait of Hormuz, delayed Ukraine aid Pentagon chief, top military officer testify before Senate Appropriations subcommittee

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced intense bipartisan questioning Tuesday from senators demanding answers on the war with Iran, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and delayed military assistance for Ukraine.

Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine testified before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee reviewing President Donald Trump's proposed 2027 defense budget as lawmakers raised concerns about US military strategy, Iranian resistance and instability in global energy markets.

Sen. Chris Coons repeatedly pressed Hegseth about a delayed $400 million Ukraine weapons allocation approved by Congress months ago.

“Will you commit to spending those $400 million for weapons for Ukraine, and when will we receive your department spend plan?” Coons asked.

Hegseth said the funds for European capacity building had been released and that US European Command (EUCOM) would oversee how the money is spent.

But Coons criticized the administration for delays.

“It’s May, and this has been the law since January,” said Coons. “Dragging our feet on this small investment in Ukraine’s defense sends exactly the wrong signal to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”

The hearing focused heavily on Iran and growing concerns about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

Sen. Susan Collins asked whether Pentagon planners anticipated Iranian efforts to close the waterway and disrupt oil supplies.

Caine declined to discuss military advice given to President Donald Trump but said military planners consider “the full range” of scenarios when preparing options for civilian leaders.

'It’s a complex situation out there'

Sen. Dick Durbin questioned whether the US had achieved its objectives in the war.

“Our military objectives have been clear the whole time,” Caine responded, citing efforts to target Iran’s ballistic missile systems, destroy the Iranian navy and degrade Tehran’s defense industrial base.

Durbin later challenged military leaders on why Iran still appeared capable of threatening commercial traffic in the Strait of Hormuz despite extensive US military operations.

“It’s a complex situation out there,” Caine replied, referencing small boats and other capabilities used by Iran in the region.

The US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by Trump without a set deadline.

Sen. Lindsey Graham sharply criticized Iran’s military capabilities.

"Did they shoot missiles at (joint US-UK base on the island of) Diego Garcia?" Graham asked.

"Yes, sir. They shot a few under the protocols we had in place where they're supposed to be able to do that," Caine replied.

"I believe the answer is 'No. No, they weren't.' You failed there. You failed to stop Iran from being a nuclear threshold nation. You failed to stop Iran from having missiles that could go thousands of miles. Why should we listen to you?" Graham asked.

Later, Graham raised concerns about reports that Pakistan may be allowing Iranian aircraft to use Pakistani bases.

"If the mediator is allowing reconnaissance aircraft in Iran to be parked in Pakistani air bases, do you think that's consistent with being a fair mediator?" Graham asked Hegseth.

"Again, I wouldn't want to get in the middle of these negotiations," Hegseth replied. Caine also declined to comment on the reports, citing negotiations.

Graham said, "I want. I do want to get in the middle of these negotiations. I don't trust Pakistan, as far as I can throw them. If they actually do have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me we should be looking maybe for somebody else to mediate. No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere."

'We control the strait'

The hearing also featured a tense exchange on the Strait of Hormuz between Hegseth and several Democratic senators.

Sen. John Hoeven asked whether the US could secure the waterway before fully resolving the conflict.

Hegseth argued that American naval power and a blockade had placed severe economic pressure on Iran.

“They can’t move anything out of Iranian ports,” said Hegseth. “Ultimately, we control the strait, because nothing’s going in that we don’t allow to go in.”

But Coons challenged that assertion, noting that commercial shipping remained heavily disrupted.

“My question remains: How do we reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping?” Coons asked.

Hegseth responded that Iran retained fast-boat capabilities but insisted the US had “degraded almost completely their defense industrial base capabilities.”

Sen. Chris Murphy later repeated the question.

“How are we going to get the strait open?” he asked.

"I would say, senator, there most certainly are military means by which we could open the strait," Hegseth replied, citing potential land targets, naval operations and the US blockade.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen questioned the administration’s claims that Iran’s military production capacity had been crippled.

“The destruction of Iran’s defense industrial base has been clear and overwhelming,” said Hegseth.

“It’s certainly not clear to me,” Shaheen responded. “Iran’s still producing drones, they’re still engaged in this conflict. We have not won this war despite the rhetoric.”