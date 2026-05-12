Palestinian killed, another injured in Israeli drone strike in central Gaza Drone strike hits entrance of home in Nuseirat refugee camp despite ceasefire

A Palestinian man was killed and another injured Tuesday evening in an Israeli drone strike targeting a house in central Gaza, marking the latest violation of a ceasefire in place since last October, medical sources said.

The sources said Abdulrahman al-Shaafi was killed and his body arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah after an Israeli drone fired two missiles at the entrance of a house east of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Another injured person was transferred from the attack site to Al-Awda Hospital, the sources added, without specifying the severity of the injuries.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks and gunfire have killed around 856 Palestinians and injured 2,463 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The agreement was reached after two years of a genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, which later continued in various forms and killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded over 172,000 others, and devastated about 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul