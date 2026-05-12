Agreement includes technical assessment by companies, sets out framework for technical discussions related to exploration activities in block, says QatarEnergy

QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips sign Syria offshore exploration deal Agreement includes technical assessment by companies, sets out framework for technical discussions related to exploration activities in block, says QatarEnergy

Qatar's state-owned erergy company QatarEnergy, French oil major TotalEnergies, and US oil company ConocoPhillips signed a deal Tuesday with the Syrian Petroleum Company to explore the offshore Block 3 area near the Syrian city of Latakia.

The memorandum of understanding includes a technical assessment by the companies and sets out a framework for technical and commercial discussions related to exploration activities in the block, QatarEnergy said in a statement on the US social media company X.

"Block 3 lies in the Levantine Basin in the eastern Mediterranean waters offshore the Syrian city of Latakia with water depths from 100 to 1,700 meters," it added.

The agreement comes as interest from major energy companies in new projects in Syria has increased since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.