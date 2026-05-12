Zelenskyy meets Spanish parliament speaker in Kyiv Ukrainian president claims Ukraine has strong positions on battlefield, hails cooperation with allies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he met with the Speaker of Spain’s Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, in Kyiv.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelenskyy said the talks focused on defense cooperation, air defense systems and European security initiatives.

“Held a meeting with the Chairman of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, Francina Armengol. First of all, we discussed defense cooperation — air defense, development of PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) and SAFE (Security Action for Europe) programs,” he said.

He said both sides share the view that Europe should be self-sufficient in defending its airspace from ballistic missiles, drones and other threats.

The meeting also addressed the proposed international tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, as well as efforts to return children allegedly deported or displaced during the war.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Spain’s parliament, government and the public for continued support, highlighting political decisions since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, particularly military and humanitarian assistance.

He also thanked European partners following a meeting of national security advisers, saying progress is being made on developing European anti-ballistic defense capabilities and forming what he described as a “coalition on anti-ballistic protection.”

He said 13 countries and the office of the NATO Secretary-General participated in the latest discussions on the initiative.

Zelenskyy also claimed Ukraine currently holds strong positions on the battlefield, in long-range strike capability and in cooperation with partners.

“In general, Ukraine’s positions at the front, both in our long-range sanctions and in joint results with partners, are the highest in years,” he said. “We need to keep up the level and achieve results.”