108 medics, health workers killed by Israel in Lebanon since March 2: Health minister Rakan Nassereddine says 380 people killed and 1,122 injured since April 17 ceasefire

At least 108 paramedics and health workers have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since March 2, Lebanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine said Tuesday, as Israel continues its assault on the Arab country despite a ceasefire.

Speaking at a press conference in Beirut, Nassereddine said authorities had documented 163 direct Israeli attacks targeting the Lebanese Red Cross, Lebanon’s General Directorate of Civil Defense, the Islamic Risala Scout Association, the Islamic Health Organization, the Nabatieh Ambulance Association and the Popular Ambulance Authority.

“The number of martyrs has reached 108 heroic paramedics and health workers,” he said, adding that 108 ambulances and firefighting vehicles were completely destroyed, while 16 hospitals were attacked and four hospitals forcibly shut down.

International humanitarian law grants special protection to medical personnel, paramedics and healthcare facilities during armed conflicts.

Under the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1977 Additional Protocol I, medical workers must be respected and protected in all circumstances as long as they are carrying out humanitarian duties and are not participating in hostilities.

Even in cases where medical facilities are suspected of military use, international humanitarian law requires clear evidence, prior warning and a reasonable time limit before any attack, while all possible precautions must be taken to avoid harm to civilians and medical personnel.

Nassereddine also said the overall death toll since the expansion of the Israeli assault on March 2 had reached 2,882 killed and 8,768 wounded.

He added that 380 people had been killed and 1,122 injured since a ceasefire agreement took effect on April 17, which he described as “fragile and unrealistic.”

On April 17, US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire agreement, which was later extended through May 17.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul