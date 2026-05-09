'Forces inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment on the rebel militia,' statement says

Sudanese army announces its control over Al-Kili area in Blue Nile state 'Forces inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment on the rebel militia,' statement says

The Sudanese army announced Saturday that its forces seized control of the Al-Kili area in Blue Nile state from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement, the army confirmed the "liberation of Al-Kili in Blue Nile State after battles with the RSF militia and their allies in the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N)."

The "forces from the fourth Infantry Division and supporting forces managed to liberate the Al-Kili area, located on the outskirts of the city of Al-Kurmuk in the southern sector, after heroic battles against the RSF militia and SPLM-N," it added.

"Our forces inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment on the rebel militia (referring to the Rapid Support Forces), while the remaining fighters fled," the army added.

It said military operations will continue "until all areas of responsibility are cleared, the insurgency is defeated, the borders are secured, and security and stability are strengthened."

There was no immediate comment from the RSF.

In recent weeks, Blue Nile has witnessed escalating clashes that have led to the displacement of thousands from several areas and towns within the state.

The Sudanese army controls large parts of the Blue Nile, while the SPLM-N has been fighting the government since 2011, demanding autonomy for the two regions of South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

Sudan has faced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises since war erupted in April 2023 between the army and the RSF over a dispute about integrating the paramilitary force into the military. The conflict has triggered famine, killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of others.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul