One Palestinian killed, several injured in Israeli strike in northern Gaza despite ceasefire Israeli drone targeted motorcycle west of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, witnesses tell Anadolu

One Palestinian man was killed and several other Palestinians injured on Saturday in an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle west of the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, part of Israel’s continued violations of a ceasefire agreement in force since last October.

A medical source told Anadolu that Eyad al-Motawwaq was killed in the strike, while several others were wounded, without specifying their number.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone targeted the motorcycle in an area west of the camp that lies outside the zones of Israeli military deployment under the ceasefire agreement.

In a separate incident, witnesses said Israeli artillery intermittently shelled eastern areas of the eastern Gaza City neighborhood of Al-Tuffah, with no casualties immediately reported.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, around 850 Palestinians have been killed and 2,433 others injured by Israeli fire and bombardment since the ceasefire took effect, amid repeated violations by the Israeli army.

The agreement was reached after two years of a genocidal Israeli war starting in October 2023, which later continued in various forms and left more than 72,000 people dead, over 172,000 injured, and caused widespread destruction to 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul