Visit marks highest-level political engagement between Spain and Algeria since the two countries rebuilt ties after diplomatic dispute

Spanish prime minister visits Algeria for talks to deepen bilateral ties Visit marks highest-level political engagement between Spain and Algeria since the two countries rebuilt ties after diplomatic dispute

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Algeria on Monday for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Sanchez was welcomed by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune with an official ceremony at the El Mouradia Palace in the capital, Algiers, according to an Algerian presidency statement.

Sanchez was received with military honors before holding talks with Tebboune at the presidential palace.

A statement by Algeria's Prime Minister's Office said the visit reflects “the shared commitment of the Algerian and Spanish leaderships to strengthen bilateral cooperation and broaden areas of joint action in a way that serves the interests of both countries.”

It added that the visit will provide an opportunity to intensify consultations and exchange views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, underscoring both countries' determination to deepen bilateral ties and reinforce dialogue and coordination.

The visit marks the highest-level political engagement between Spain and Algeria since the two countries rebuilt diplomatic ties following a dispute over Western Sahara, a sparsely populated territory on Africa's Atlantic coast whose political status has remained unresolved for decades.

The visit is Sanchez's second to Algeria since taking office in June 2018, following his previous trip in 2022.

​​​​​​​Last March, Algeria announced the reactivation of its Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation with Spain after suspending it in 2022 following the Spanish government's endorsement of Morocco's autonomy plan as a solution to the dispute over Western Sahara.