There was no immediate Saudi comment on Houthi announcement

Yemen’s Houthis declare ‘maritime blockade’ on Saudi Arabia There was no immediate Saudi comment on Houthi announcement

Yemen’s Houthi group on Monday declared “a maritime blockade” on Saudi Arabia effective immediately.

Military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a televised statement on the group’s Al-Masirah television that a ban on Saudi-linked maritime navigation “has entered into force from the moment of issuing this statement.”

Saree warned that any Saudi escalation would be met with what he called a “comprehensive and severe escalation.”

There was no immediate Saudi comment on the Houthi announcement.

​​​​​​​Last week, the Houthi group accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out an airstrike on the Sanaa airport and launched missiles toward Saudi territory, breaking years of calm. While Riyadh did not comment on the Houthi accusation, Yemen’s internationally recognized government claimed responsibility for the strike, saying it targeted the airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing.