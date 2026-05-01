Saudi Arabia ‘reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place,’ Defense Ministry says

Saudi Arabia says 3 drones intercepted after entering airspace from Iraq Saudi Arabia ‘reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place,’ Defense Ministry says

Saudi Arabia said Sunday evening that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed three drones after they entered the country’s airspace from Iraq.

Defense Ministry spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the drones were shot down on Sunday morning after entering Saudi airspace from Iraqi territory.

Maliki stressed that the kingdom “reserves the right to respond at the appropriate time and place.”

Saudi Arabia “will take and implement all necessary operational measures to respond to any attempt to violate the kingdom’s sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens and residents,” he said.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with strikes targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, including the United Arab Emirates, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.