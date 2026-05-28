Qatari emir stresses ‘political and diplomatic solutions’ amid regional tensions Sheikh Tamim received phone call from US President Trump, says Qatar News Agency

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed the need to prioritize “political and diplomatic solutions” to bolster regional stability during talks with US President Donald Trump, according to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Thursday.

QNA said the Qatari emir received a phone call from Trump, and the two leaders reviewed the latest political and security developments in the Middle East amid ongoing regional and international efforts to reduce tensions and improve stability.

During the talks, the Qatari emir emphasized the importance of “dialogue among all parties” in a manner that contributes to “regional security and stability” and prevents the region from further escalation.

Trump expressed appreciation for Qatar’s role in supporting Pakistani mediation efforts and facilitating communication channels between various parties, the agency added.

The US president also praised Qatar’s efforts to “bridge differences” and support regional de-escalation tracks.

The two sides additionally discussed the strategic relations between Doha and Washington and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors in line with the shared interests of both countries.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February.

Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Trump later extended the truce indefinitely.

Since then, the two sides have continued exchanging proposals and counterproposals in an effort to resume direct talks and end the conflict.