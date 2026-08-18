Emergency alert issued for those in area to be prepared for potential evacuation order

Fires erupt on Greek island of Corfu, several parts of mainland Emergency alert issued for those in area to be prepared for potential evacuation order

Wildfires broke out on the northwestern island of Corfu as well as several parts of the mainland Tuesday despite a lower risk assessment compared to recent days, according to media reports.

Seven water-bombing aircraft were flying sorties to help 20 firefighters and five fire engines tame a blaze burning through forest and farmland near the village of Temploni in northern Corfu, the Kathimerini newspaper reported, citing the Fire Service.

Civil protection authorities issued an emergency alert to people in the area to be prepared for a potential evacuation order should it be considered necessary.

Three aircraft were dispatched to assist ground forces battling another wildfire in forest and farmland near the town of Thebes, northwest of Athens.

Blazes were also coursing through forest and farmland near the village of Palaiochori in western Athens, and Komara in the northeastern Evros region, close to the Turkish border.

The whole of Greece has been set on category 2 of the 5-notch wildfire risk scale for Wednesday, according to the report.

Two people were found dead in a forested area of Peristeria on the Greek island of Salamina, where a wildfire broke out Sunday.