If agreement is finalized, Iran would notify Pakistani mediator, public, says Tasnim news agency, citing source

Draft Iran-US memorandum not finalized, contrary to Western reports: Iranian media If agreement is finalized, Iran would notify Pakistani mediator, public, says Tasnim news agency, citing source

A draft memorandum between Iran and the US has not yet been finalized, contrary to reports by some Western media outlets, a source close to the Iranian negotiating team said Thursday.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency said the source indicated that reports suggesting the memorandum of understanding had been finalized and was awaiting official announcement by both sides “do not reflect reality,” adding that “the text has not yet been finalized.”

The source added that Iran has not informed the Pakistani mediator that the text has been finalized.

The source said if the agreement is ultimately finalized, Iran would notify the Pakistani mediator and the public.

“Until then, any narrative by Western sources claiming the issue has been finalized is not credible,” said the source, according to Tasnim.

The Axios news website, citing American officials, said US and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative agreement on a 60-day ceasefire extension and framework for nuclear talks.​​​​​​​

The report said President Donald Trump has not yet given his final approval to the memorandum of understanding, despite negotiators from both sides largely finalizing the terms.