Palestinian killed, several injured in Israeli strike on Gaza City in violation of ceasefire Israel killed 910, injured 2,747 in Gaza since ceasefire agreement last October

One Palestinian was killed and several others injured Thursday in an Israeli strike targeting civilians in the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeasternGaza City, medical sources told Anadolu.

The attack came on the second day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement announced last October.

The body of one victim and several of the injured were brought to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli drone struck civilians behind the Imam al-Shafi’i Mosque.

At the same time, Israeli artillery shelled the vicinity of the Sanafour junction in the Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, witnesses told Anadolu.

Late Wednesday, 10 Palestinians, including two girls and two women, were killed and 18 more injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a home near the al-Israa Tower on Omar al-Mukhtar Street in central Gaza City.

Israeli attacks have killed 910 Palestinians and injured 2,747, since the ceasefire took effect more than seven months ago, according to the Gaza Media Office.

Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians and injuring over 172,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.