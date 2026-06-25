Muscat says new arrangements for strategic waterway will ensure safe passage without transit charges

Oman backs Iran-US deal, says future Hormuz transit will be fee-free Muscat says new arrangements for strategic waterway will ensure safe passage without transit charges

Oman on Thursday voiced support for the memorandum of understanding signed between the US and Iran, stressing the importance of its success in restoring peace and ensuring safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the US held in Bahrain, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said Oman, as a coastal state overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, carries a special responsibility in supporting international efforts aimed at securing maritime navigation in line with international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

He stressed that future arrangements related to the strait would not involve imposing any transit fees, reaffirming Muscat's commitment to maintaining free and secure passage through one of the world's most critical maritime and energy routes.

The GCC and Washington regularly hold consultations on regional security, political coordination and economic cooperation amid ongoing developments in the Middle East.

The meeting comes amid heightened regional tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, which triggered Iranian retaliatory attacks against Israel and regional countries hosting US military assets.

Iran and the US later reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan, which entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions on ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade on Iran.