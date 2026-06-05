In CNN interview, Joseph Aoun says Israel must ‘show willingness and commitment to end this war’

No military solution will provide security: Lebanese president tells Israel In CNN interview, Joseph Aoun says Israel must ‘show willingness and commitment to end this war’

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun warned that no military solution can provide Israel with lasting security, urging Tel Aviv to resolve disputes through diplomacy rather than force.

In an interview with CNN released Friday, Aoun said “Military solutions” will never bring security and safety to Israelis, asking the Israeli people whether they “really want to live” in a “perpetual war.”

“Military activities or military solution will never provide you with security and safety to the northern people, we are ready to sit and talk,” Aoun said.

“Aren't you fed up with war since 1948? Do you want really to live in peace? Let's sit and talk. For the Israeli government. It's a time … for the power of reason to prevail over the reason of power,” Aoun said.

Lebanon and Israel have officially been in a state of war since Israel's establishment in 1948. The most recent escalation started when Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel in response to a US-Israeli attack on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with senior military leaders.

“Our people along the border are fed up with wars, but you need to show some willingness and commitment to end this war for the sake of most people and on both sides of the border.”

“We are ready, we are willing, we are committed. Are you?” Aoun said. “If you are not, you will never live in peace, safety and security.”

Over the course of three months, Israel’s military campaign has resulted in more than 3,500 deaths, forcing around 20% of Lebanon’s population from their homes.