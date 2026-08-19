Italy appoints special envoy for international water policies Envoy tasked with promoting Italy’s diplomatic efforts on sustainable management of water resources

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced Wednesday the appointment of a special envoy for international water policies as Italy seeks to address growing drought-related challenges.

“I have decided to appoint lawyer Marco Rago as Special Envoy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for international water policies,” Tajani said on US social media company X.

He said the envoy would be tasked with promoting Italy’s diplomatic efforts on the sustainable management of water resources, highlighting their strategic links with energy, agriculture, the environment and development cooperation.

Tajani added that Rago would also represent Italy in major multilateral forums and help strengthen the country’s role in international dialogue on water.

“The issue of water is one of the greatest European and international challenges that we must address,” Tajani said.

He noted that heat causes evaporation of groundwater and drought lead to significant losses for businesses and agriculture.

Tajani also stressed the need to make water networks more efficient and combat all forms of waste.

“We want Italy to be a leading player in the dialogue on water and to make a concrete contribution to the major challenges of our time. The government’s action is moving precisely in this direction, and the next major event will be on Sept. 29, when we will open in Rome the first Euro-Mediterranean Water Forum organized by the Foreign Ministry,” he further said.