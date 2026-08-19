‘NATO is prepared to address any threat and will always do what is necessary to defend all Allies,’ official tells Anadolu

NATO says ‘prepared’ for any threat over possible Iranian strikes on US military targets in Europe ‘NATO is prepared to address any threat and will always do what is necessary to defend all Allies,’ official tells Anadolu

NATO said Wednesday that it was prepared to address any threat amid reports that Iran had considered striking US military assets in Europe if US President Donald Trump further escalates the war.

“NATO is prepared to address any threat and will always do what is necessary to defend all Allies,” a NATO official told Anadolu in a written statement.

The official also recalled NATO’s interception of ballistic missiles heading toward Türkiye from Iran on four separate occasions earlier this year.

“As demonstrated earlier this year when NATO air defences successfully intercepted ballistic missiles heading to Türkiye from Iran on four separate occasions, our deterrence and defence posture is strong and effective,” the statement noted.

NATO’s remarks came as media reports Wednesday said Iranian forces had assessed potential strikes on US military assets in southeastern European countries, including Bulgaria, which last month approved the use of its Bezmer air base by US refueling aircraft.

Cyprus, where a British air base was hit by a drone in March, has also reportedly been considered among potential targets in the event of a renewed US offensive.

The reports come as negotiations over reopening the Strait of Hormuz remain stalled and prospects for renewed talks between Tehran and Washington have dimmed.

Trump said Tuesday that there were “no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled” with Tehran.

Iranian military officials have previously warned that any military base used to launch attacks against Iranian territory could be considered a target.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending the war and paving the way for a broader agreement, but the arrangement later broke down amid mutual accusations of violations and renewed hostilities.

Diplomatic efforts have since failed to produce a breakthrough on reopening the Strait of Hormuz or resuming negotiations toward a broader agreement.