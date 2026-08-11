Trump’s son-in-law reportedly challenges Israeli prime minister over obstacles to plan as disagreements grow over Gaza’s future

Netanyahu faces pushback from Kushner as tensions mount over Gaza roadmap: Report Trump’s son-in-law reportedly challenges Israeli prime minister over obstacles to plan as disagreements grow over Gaza’s future

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a member of the Gaza Executive Board pushed back against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of a Gaza roadmap as disagreements over the plan deepened, Israeli media reported Monday.

Channel 14, citing sources familiar with the discussions, said Jared Kushner and Netanyahu held several tense conversations in recent days over how to move forward with the plan.

Kushner challenged Netanyahu over his opposition to steps under the roadmap, arguing that the initiative had been shaped around the Israeli prime minister’s own desire for an alternative to both continued Israeli control of Gaza and Hamas rule.

“You’re throwing a wrench into the idea that you wanted,” Kushner reportedly told Netanyahu, accusing him of obstructing the initiative as it moved toward implementation.

Netanyahu rejected the criticism, insisting that any new governing arrangement in Gaza should come only after Hamas is disarmed and the enclave is fully demilitarized.

He also opposed provisions that would place Gaza under Palestinian law, claiming the move would amount to establishing a Palestinian state, the broadcaster reported.

The reported exchanges came amid broader disagreements over the implementation of the US-backed Gaza roadmap.

Netanyahu on Sunday rejected a 15-point document put forward by the Board of Peace, insisting that Israeli forces would not withdraw from Gaza before Hamas is fully disarmed.

Channel 14 said the tensions with Kushner, coupled with pressure from within Netanyahu’s government, contributed to his rejection of the document.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025 as part of the first phase of Trump’s Gaza plan, Israel has continued its daily attacks, killing at least 1,258 people and wounding 4,139 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The second phase of Trump’s plan envisages the transfer of administration in Gaza to a Palestinian technocratic committee, deploying an international stabilization force and placing weapons under the responsibility of the National Committee for Gaza Administration under international supervision alongside a phased Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction efforts.

On Sunday, Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the roadmap agreed with mediators and the Board of Peace to complete the second phase of Trump’s plan for Gaza.

