Syria imposes curfew in Ayn al-Arab after attacks on government buildings - Internal security forces reinforce deployment after incidents targeting government facilities in northern district

Syrian authorities imposed a temporary curfew in the northern district of Ayn al-Arab after government buildings were attacked, state-run Alikhbaria TV reported late Monday.

The broadcaster cited a security source as saying that a group of people attacked government facilities, removing a sign from the district administration building and taking down the Syrian flag from outside the Internal Security Command headquarters.

Internal security forces reinforced their presence across the area to restore order and pursue those involved, the source said.

The Internal Security Command in Aleppo later announced a temporary curfew in Ayn al-Arab to maintain security and stability.

