Israeli army says it is ready to launch ‘powerful strikes’ on Iran once political approval is granted

Netanyahu convenes security talks after call with Trump following Iranian missile attack Israeli army says it is ready to launch ‘powerful strikes’ on Iran once political approval is granted

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held overnight security consultations with members of the Security Cabinet and senior defense officials following Iran’s missile attack on northern Israel, Hebrew media reported early Monday.

Israel’s Channel 12 said the consultations took place shortly after Netanyahu held a phone call with US President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the Iranian missile barrage.

The broadcaster said Trump asked Netanyahu during the call not to respond to the Iranian attack and to wait several days to allow space for negotiations.

Neither Netanyahu’s office nor the White House has issued an official statement on the call.

Israeli army spokesman Effie Defrin said Sunday that the military was prepared to carry out “powerful strikes” against Iran once it receives political authorization.

In a statement, Defrin said Israeli Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir conducted a security assessment with senior commanders and affirmed the army’s readiness to strike “the enemy” immediately after receiving the green light.

Earlier Sunday, Trump urged Iran to return to negotiations following Iran’s missile attack on Israel, suggesting a final agreement with Tehran could be reached within days.

“You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal,” Trump told Fox News.

He said an agreement could be signed “Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday of this coming week.”

Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel late Sunday following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, which Tel Aviv claimed targeted a Hezbollah command and planning center.

The Israeli attack killed two people and injured 11 others in a preliminary toll.

The Iranian attack marked the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire in early April.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.