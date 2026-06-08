IRGC says attack targeted headquarters of groups based in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province

Iran strikes headquarters of Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq amid tensions with Israel IRGC says attack targeted headquarters of groups based in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Monday that it had struck the headquarters of Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq’s northern Sulaymaniyah province amid heightened tensions with Israel.

According to the official IRNA news agency, the IRGC announced on its social media channel that the headquarters of what it described as terrorist groups in Sulaymaniyah had been targeted.

The statement did not provide details on the groups targeted, the types of weapons used, casualties or damage resulting from the strike.

Sulaymaniyah province in Iraq’s Kurdistan region hosts several Iranian Kurdish opposition groups that Tehran has repeatedly accused of carrying out attacks and fomenting unrest inside Iran.

The strike came hours after Iran launched several missile barrages toward northern Israel following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs that Tel Aviv said targeted a Hezbollah command and planning center.

The Israeli strike killed two people and injured 11 others, according to preliminary figures.

The Iranian attack marked the first such bombardment since a fragile ceasefire took effect in early April.

Israeli officials later signaled that Tel Aviv was preparing a response to the Iranian missile attack.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.