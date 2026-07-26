‘If security agreement with Israel succeeds, it will pave way for comprehensive peace without relinquishing Syria’s right to occupied Golan Heights,’ says Sharaa

Syrian president rules out military intervention in Lebanon, backs state monopoly on arms ‘If security agreement with Israel succeeds, it will pave way for comprehensive peace without relinquishing Syria’s right to occupied Golan Heights,’ says Sharaa

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said his country does not intend to intervene militarily in Lebanon but is prepared to offer the Lebanese state several options to address its challenges.

“We are not considering military intervention, but Syria has several cards that it can offer the Lebanese state to use as it sees fit,” al-Sharaa said in an interview with the Qatari Al Jazeera channel’s Al-Muqabala program.

He said Damascus is discussing “a range of solutions” with the Lebanese government that could help bring the country to safety and allow it to benefit from Syria’s current recovery.

Al-Sharaa voiced “deep” concern that turmoil inside Lebanon could “negatively” affect Syria.

“The continued presence of weapons outside the authority of the Lebanese state will have major negative consequences for the region,” he said.

The president stressed Syria’s support for the Lebanese state having exclusive authority over law enforcement, weapons and decisions of war and peace.

On relations with Israel, al-Sharaa said Syria is working with several countries to reach a security agreement.

“If the security agreement with Israel succeeds, it will pave the way for comprehensive peace without relinquishing Syria’s right to the occupied Golan Heights,” he said.

Regarding Moscow’s military presence in Syria, al-Sharaa said discussions with Russia had not yet concluded.

He added that Syria and Russia share substantial interests and that Moscow had moved quickly to “open a new chapter” in relations with Damascus.

Turning to Iraq, the Syrian president said the two countries have significant mutual economic interests.

“Iraq needs many Syrian resources, and Syria also has needs. Therefore, there are very substantial interests between the two countries that must be developed on sound foundations,” he said.