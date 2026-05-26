Middle East nations 'will no longer be shield' for US bases, Iran's supreme leader says

Serdar Dincel
26 May 2026•Update: 26 May 2026
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Tuesday that the nations of the Middle East "will no longer be a shield for American bases" and that Washington will no longer have a “safe haven" in the region.
Khamenei's remarks came in a statement issued to mark the climax of the Islamic Hajj pilgrimage, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
He called on Muslim nations and other countries of the region “to pursue shared interests” for shaping a new regional and global order.
“I sincerely invite all Islamic countries and governments to friendship and cooperation for the common good," he added.
The call comes amid Pakistan-led mediation efforts to put an end to the US-Israeli war on Iran that started on Feb. 28, inviting retaliatory attacks from Tehran.
A ceasefire took effect on April 8 and was later extended by US President Donald Trump indefinitely.