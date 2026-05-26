Mojtaba Khamenei urges Muslim nations, countries of region to shape new regional, global order, according to Iranian state media

Middle East nations 'will no longer be shield' for US bases, Iran's supreme leader says Mojtaba Khamenei urges Muslim nations, countries of region to shape new regional, global order, according to Iranian state media

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Tuesday that the nations of the Middle East "will no longer be a shield for American bases" and that Washington will no longer have a “safe haven" in the region.

Khamenei's remarks came in a statement issued to mark the climax of the Islamic Hajj pilgrimage, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

He called on Muslim nations and other countries of the region “to pursue shared interests” for shaping a new regional and global order.

“I sincerely invite all Islamic countries and governments to friendship and cooperation for the common good," he added.

The call comes amid Pakistan-led mediation efforts to put an end to the US-Israeli war on Iran that started on Feb. 28, inviting retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 and was later extended by US President Donald Trump indefinitely.