Israeli strike kills 4 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire Israeli army continues to violate truce in effect since October 2025

Four Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli strike targeting a gathering of civilians in the central Gaza Strip, in another violation of an ongoing ceasefire, medical sources said.

The sources told Anadolu that the bodies of four Palestinians, along with several injured people, arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah following the strike east of the Maghazi refugee camp.

Witnesses said the shelling coincided with activity by armed groups cooperating with Israel in the area, without providing further details.

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At dawn, a Palestinian woman was injured by Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis in southern Gaza after tents sheltering displaced people in the Al-Maslakh Al-Turki area came under fire, a medical source at Nasser Hospital said.

Eyewitnesses also told Anadolu that Israeli naval vessels opened fire toward the coasts of Rafah and Khan Younis, with no immediate reports of casualties.

As of Monday, Israel's ongoing violations of the Oct. 10, 2025 ceasefire have killed 904 Palestinians and wounded 2,713 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The agreement was reached after Israel's two years of genocidal war on the Strip that killed over 72,000, injured 172,000 others, and caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul