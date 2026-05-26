Beijing’s reaction comes after New Delhi hosts top diplomats of Quad alliance for meeting

China warns US, India, Japan, Australia against ‘bloc confrontation’ Beijing’s reaction comes after New Delhi hosts top diplomats of Quad alliance for meeting

China on Tuesday criticized the Quad alliance of the US, India, Japan and Australia, warning the group against targeting other countries.

“We do not support exclusive ‘small circles’ or bloc confrontation, and no cooperation should undermine mutual trust and cooperation among countries in the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing as the Quad’s top diplomats met on Tuesday.

"We have always believed that cooperation between countries should help promote regional peace, stability and prosperity and should not target any third party,” she added.

India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hosted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for talks in New Delhi.

The four countries announced new initiatives on maritime surveillance, critical mineral supply chains and energy security.

In a statement, the Quad foreign ministers also said they “remain seriously concerned about the situation” in the disputed South China Sea and the East China Sea.

​​​​​​​“We reiterate our strong opposition to any destabilizing or unilateral actions, including by force or coercion that threaten peace and stability in the region,” they added.

The Quad, established in 2007, has expanded cooperation in recent years amid rising tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific.

Mao also responded to remarks by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara, who said Japan’s “exclusively defense-oriented policy” remains unchanged and dismissed China’s claims about Japanese neo-militarism as groundless.

She urged Japan to “draw profound lessons from history, honor its commitment to peace and win the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions.”

“What Japan does matters far more than what it says,” she added.​​​​​​​