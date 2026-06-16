Lebanon says US-Iran understanding to ease regional tensions President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discuss developments after US-Iran agreement to end conflict

Lebanon said Tuesday that a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran to end their military conflict pushes toward peaceful solutions and lower tensions in the region.

The comments were made during a meeting in Beirut between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to discuss local and regional developments following the US-Iran framework deal that includes hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

A statement by the Lebanese presidency said Aoun and Salam assessed reactions to the US-Iran agreement and discussed contacts made with Lebanon on the matter.

The meeting also addressed preparations for the next round of US-mediated negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, scheduled to be held in Washington next week.

“The US-Iran understanding constitutes a positive factor in reducing tensions in the region and pushes toward peaceful solutions and ending the state of war,” the statement said.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that halting Israeli attacks in Lebanon is one of the main objectives of the proposed memorandum of understanding with the US.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people. Tehran responded with strikes on Gulf countries and Israel, as well as restrictions on passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington and Tehran reached a temporary truce on April 8 through Pakistani mediation before announcing a framework agreement to end the conflict. The accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on July 19.

Israel has been waging an offensive on Lebanon since March 2 that has left thousands killed and wounded and more than 1 million displaced, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between 2023 and 2024. During the current offensive, Israeli forces pushed more than 10 kilometers into Lebanon.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul