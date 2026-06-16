Nabih Berri, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf say Washington and other guarantors of US-Iran draft deal must ensure Israel halts its attacks, withdraw from occupied territory

Lebanese, Iranian parliament speakers urge US to compel Israel to end war on Lebanon Nabih Berri, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf say Washington and other guarantors of US-Iran draft deal must ensure Israel halts its attacks, withdraw from occupied territory

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf called Tuesday for the United States to compel Israel to end its war on Lebanon, stop home demolitions, and withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory.

The call came during a phone call between Berri and Qalibaf in which they discussed the latest regional developments following a US-Iran agreement to end their war all on fronts, including Lebanon, according to the Lebanese state news agency NNA.

The two officials also reviewed “the military and political developments related to the memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran, particularly the clause concerning ending the Israeli war on Lebanon,” the agency said.

They stressed “the need for the United States, the guarantors of the memorandum of understanding and the international community to assume their responsibilities by compelling Israel to end its war, stop demolishing villages, respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and immediately withdraw from the territories it has occupied.”

On Sunday, Washington and Tehran announced that they had reached a memorandum of understanding to end the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28.

While US President Donald Trump said that the agreement had already been signed and that the Strait of Hormuz “will be fully reopened by Friday,” Tehran has said only that the memorandum is scheduled to be signed in Geneva on Friday.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out military operations in Lebanon that have left thousands dead and wounded and displaced more than one million people, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some of them for decades and others since the 2023–2024 war, while advancing more than 10 kilometers during the current conflict.



*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul