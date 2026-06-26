Lebanon, Israel sign US-sponsored 'framework deal' in Washington

Mohammed Al Ragawi
26 June 2026•Update: 26 June 2026
Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored "framework deal" in Washington on Friday, concluding the fifth round of negotiations between the two sides, according to a live stream.
A senior Lebanese official source told Anadolu that the deal includes a “gradual” withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, without specifying a timeline or the areas covered by the withdrawal.
Live footage showed the signing ceremony, though full details of the agreement were not immediately announced.
The senior Lebanese source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu negotiations had made “progress on the outstanding issues” between the two sides.
*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.