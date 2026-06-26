Deal includes ‘gradual’ withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, senior Lebanese official source tells Anadolu

Lebanon, Israel sign US-sponsored 'framework deal' in Washington Deal includes ‘gradual’ withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, senior Lebanese official source tells Anadolu

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored "framework deal" in Washington on Friday, concluding the fifth round of negotiations between the two sides, according to a live stream.

A senior Lebanese official source told Anadolu that the deal includes a “gradual” withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, without specifying a timeline or the areas covered by the withdrawal.

Live footage showed the signing ceremony, though full details of the agreement were not immediately announced.​​​​​​​



The senior Lebanese source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Anadolu negotiations had made “progress on the outstanding issues” between the two sides.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.