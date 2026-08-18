Germany opens drone technology center for detection, neutralization tests Interior minister says Germany is a daily target of hybrid attacks by hostile foreign powers seeking to undermine Europe’s political, economic stability

Germany on Tuesday opened a new drone technology center that will serve as a hub for developing advanced systems, testing the safe operation of drones, and detecting and neutralizing hostile unmanned aerial vehicles.

Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told reporters at the opening ceremony at the eastern airfield of Cochstedt that the facility will research innovative technologies and drone security. He described the new center as one of the core components of Germany’s three-pillar strategy to counter unwanted or dangerous drones.

“We are seeing how they (foreign powers) are trying to harm us with drones, attempting to damage the most vulnerable points of our infrastructure — not just at airports, but also at other infrastructure sites,” Dobrindt said, referring to recent drone sightings at airports, military sites and energy facilities across Germany.

“Such scenarios can arise anywhere. That is why we must strengthen both our stationary drone defense systems at critical points and, above all, our mobile units, ensuring they can be deployed across Germany,” he said. The new technology center in Cochstedt, he added, will play a vital role in Germany’s drone security and defense, significantly bolstering the country’s capabilities and overall security architecture.

The conservative minister reiterated that Germany is a prime target of hybrid warfare, as hostile powers seek to undermine Europe’s political and economic stability by targeting the country. He added that authorities are stepping up efforts to counter these threats.

“We are the daily target of hybrid attacks — specifically as Germany — because we are a central pillar in the heart of Europe when it comes to economic, political, social and security stability across the continent,” he said.

“We fulfill a pivotal role, and that is precisely why we are a prime target for hybrid attacks. To target Germany is to strike at all of Europe. That is the calculation behind espionage, sabotage, destabilization attempts by foreign powers.”