Another soldier, officier also wounded in explosions, Lebanese army says

Lebanese soldier killed after 'suspicious object' exploded in army vehicle Another soldier, officier also wounded in explosions, Lebanese army says

A Lebanese soldier was killed Saturday after a "suspicious object" exploded in an army vehicle in the southern town of Mansouri in the Tyre district, the Lebanese army said.

An officer and another soldier were also injured in the explosion, and authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, an army statement said.

The army did not provide further details about the blast.

The incident came amid ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon, which have killed more than 4,300 people and wounded over 12,200 since March 2.

Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a US-mediated framework agreement on June 26, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with a pilot model in two zones that have not been publicly identified.

The agreement does not set a timetable for the withdrawal, linking its completion to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in the evacuated areas and the disarmament of armed groups, referring to Hezbollah.