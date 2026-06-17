Lebanese president discusses southern Lebanon, UNIFIL work with force commander

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday discussed conditions in southern Lebanon and the work of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) with the commander of the international force operating in the region, according to the presidency.

In the presence of UN Deputy Special Coordinator Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon Imran Riza, Aoun and UNFIL commander Gen. Diodato Abagnara reviewed developments in the south, including difficulties and reported restrictions facing UNIFIL movements in its area of operations, as well as the post-mission phase once the force’s mandate ends, the statement said.

Aoun also renewed his condolences for members of the international force killed in southern Lebanon and praised their role and sacrifices in maintaining peace, the presidency added.

On Sunday evening, Washington and Tehran announced a Pakistani-mediated agreement to end military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the naval blockade on Iran. The agreement is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Despite the announcement, the Israeli army carried out demolitions and shelling in several towns in southern Lebanon on Monday. Displaced residents were also reported returning to some southern villages, while local municipalities urged caution and called on residents to delay their return.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale military campaign in Lebanon since March 2, killing at least 3,783 people and injuring more than 11,699 others, according to Lebanese Health Ministry figures. More than one million people have also been displaced.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some of them for decades and others since the 2023–2024 war. During the current conflict, Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.