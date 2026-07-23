Military says explosion sounds are caused by interception operations

Kuwait says air defenses intercepting Iranian missile, drone attacks on its territory Military says explosion sounds are caused by interception operations

Kuwait said Thursday evening that its air defense systems were intercepting Iranian missiles and drones targeting its territory.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti military’s General Staff said the country was facing “hostile” missile and drone attacks as part of Iranian assaults on the country.

It said any explosion sounds heard across the country were the result of interception operations conducted by air defense systems.

The military urged citizens and residents to comply with security and safety instructions issued by the authorities.

Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency said Iranian missile and drone attacks targeted the US-operated Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, one of the largest American military facilities in the country.

The outlet also reported that warning sirens sounded at the base.

The latest attack came after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier Thursday claimed strikes on US military facilities in Kuwait, including Ali Al Salem Air Base and Udairi Camp.

Kuwaiti authorities also said the Abdali border crossing in the north of the country had been targeted twice by drones, causing material damage but no casualties.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February, prompting Tehran to carry out missile and drone attacks against US military assets hosted by countries in the region.

The US and Iran signed a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their conflict and paving the way for a lasting agreement, but tensions escalated again last week over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.