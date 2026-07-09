3 ballistic missiles, 1 cruise missile and 10 drones were detected and dealt with successfully, Defense Ministry spokesman says

Kuwait says 1 injured after missile, drone interceptions 3 ballistic missiles, 1 cruise missile and 10 drones were detected and dealt with successfully, Defense Ministry spokesman says

Kuwait said Thursday that one person was injured after intercepting missiles and drones that entered the country’s airspace earlier in the day.

Defense Ministry spokesman Col. Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan said the armed forces detected three ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and 10 hostile drones in Kuwaiti airspace at dawn.

He said the interceptions caused material damage as shrapnel fell in several locations across the country.

One person was injured and is receiving the necessary medical care, Al-Atwan said, adding that the individual's condition is stable.

The incident comes amid escalating military exchanges between Iran and the US for the second consecutive day.

Iranian state media reported earlier Thursday that Tehran had targeted US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar with drones, while Bahraini authorities repeatedly activated warning sirens and announced interceptions of aerial threats.