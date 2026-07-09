Coffin of Iran's slain supreme leader arrives in Mashhad for burial

[1/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[2/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[3/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[4/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[5/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[6/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[7/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[8/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[9/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[10/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[11/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[12/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[13/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[14/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[15/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[16/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.

[17/17] KARBALA, IRAQ - JULY 9: Iraqis attend the funeral ceremony held for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a U.S.-Israeli airstrike, on July 9, 2026 in Karbala, Iraq. Khamenei's coffin is carried through the shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abbas during the ceremony.