12 Palestinians killed, 20 injured in Israeli strikes in Gaza amid ceasefire violations

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and 20 others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours amid ongoing violation of a ceasefire in effect since last October.
In a statement, the Health Ministry said eight people were killed and 17 others injured in Israeli attacks across the enclave over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll from Israel’s genocide since Oct. 8, 2023, to more than 73,118.
The ministry did not provide details about the circumstances of the deaths and injuries.
The ministry said a number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.
Two more Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a home west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources said.
The sources said another Palestinian was killed and three others were injured when an Israeli strike targeted a civilian vehicle in the Al-Rimal neighborhood west of Gaza City.
One more Palestinian was killed and several people were injured in a drone strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
The attacks came amid Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, which has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said the latest figures showed that Israeli violations of the ceasefire had killed 1,092 Palestinians and injured 3,507 others as of Thursday.
Since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, 73,118 Palestinians have been killed and 173,615 injured, in addition to widespread destruction affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.
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