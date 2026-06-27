Israeli strike kills 1, injures 2 in southern Lebanon despite framework agreement Strike targeted Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon, says Health Ministry

One person was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon on Saturday, marking the first reported casualties since Beirut and Tel Aviv signed a framework agreement on Friday.

In a statement, the Lebanese Health Ministry said the Israeli strike targeted Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon.

The strike came less than 24 hours after Beirut and Israel signed a US-sponsored framework agreement aimed at facilitating a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and reducing hostilities along the border.