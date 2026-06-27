Israeli forces enter village of Ain al-Eid in southern Quneitra countryside, says Syrian Arab News Agency

Israeli army raids village in southern Syria, search civilians, home: Report Israeli forces enter village of Ain al-Eid in southern Quneitra countryside, says Syrian Arab News Agency

Israeli forces on Saturday raided a village in Syria's southern Quneitra countryside, where they searched civilians and a residential home, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

SANA reported an Israeli force entered the village of Ain al-Eid earlier in the day.

The force set up a military checkpoint, searched passersby and raided the home of a local resident, according to the agency.

It added that another Israeli force, consisting of four military vehicles, entered the village of Ain al-Ziwan in southern Quneitra on Friday.

That force raided the home of a local resident and detained him before withdrawing from the area, the agency said.

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily incursions in southern Syria, including raids, checkpoints, house searches and detentions, according to Syrian media.

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria void and moved into the UN-monitored buffer zone. Syria's new administration has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to the agreement.

Despite the absence of direct threats from Syria's new leadership, Israel has continued airstrikes and military operations inside Syria, causing civilian casualties and damage to military infrastructure.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.

