5 mortar rounds fired, with no immediate reports of casualties, says media

Israeli shells target area near dam in southwestern Syria 5 mortar rounds fired, with no immediate reports of casualties, says media

The Israeli army fired five mortar rounds Friday toward the outskirts of a dam in a rural area of Quneitra, southwestern Syria, said local media.

“Israeli occupation forces shelled the outskirts of Mantara Dam in central Quneitra with five mortar rounds,” Al-Ikhbariyag reported, adding that the outcome of the shelling was not immediately known.

The developments came despite earlier remarks by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who said talks with Israel had not reached a dead end but were progressing with difficulty due to Israel’s insistence on maintaining a presence in Syrian territory.

Israeli operations in southern Syria have intensified in recent months, with near-daily reports of raids, home searches, checkpoint installations, and arrests of civilians, including children and shepherds.

Following the ouster of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and moved into the Syrian buffer zone.

​​​​​​​Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats against Israel, Israeli forces have continued airstrikes in Syria, which have killed civilians and destroyed military sites, vehicles, and ammunition.

* Writing by Lina Altawell