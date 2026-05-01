Tayseer Nasrallah tells Anadolu that he backs Jibril Rajoub stance at FIFA Congress in Canada, criticizes inaction over Israeli clubs' activities in illegal settlements

Palestinian FA member says chief's handshake refusal with Israeli counterpart ‘victory for Palestinian blood’ Tayseer Nasrallah tells Anadolu that he backs Jibril Rajoub stance at FIFA Congress in Canada, criticizes inaction over Israeli clubs' activities in illegal settlements

A member of the Palestinian Football Association said the refusal by its president, Jibril Rajoub, to shake hands with an Israeli counterpart at a FIFA meeting “represents every free Palestinian” and “a victory for Palestinian blood.”

Tayseer Nasrallah told Anadolu that Rajoub’s stance during the FIFA Congress in Canada “represents every free Palestinian and is a position that stood in support of Palestinian bloodshed by the Israeli government.”

He said the move “also represents a victory for Palestinian blood, in light of the crimes committed by the Israeli government,” adding that the Israeli FA leadership is “part of the Israeli system that has waged a war of genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip and continues violations in the West Bank and Gaza.”

Nasrallah said Rajoub’s action was “a position free of any political or protocol considerations and embodied the stance of every Palestinian who stands for Palestinian rights.”

On the issue of clubs in the illegal settlements, he said the Palestinian FA had previously filed objections with FIFA, but there has been “reluctance and a lack of willingness by the international body to take decisions to stop settlement clubs from playing in the occupied Palestinian territories of 1967 or to classify them as part of the Israeli association.

“At every FIFA Congress, we stress the need to stop settlement clubs from playing in the occupied Palestinian territories, because they are occupied land under international law. FIFA must respond to this Palestinian demand, as it aligns with international legitimacy."

He said, "Delay, postponement, and bargaining on this issue suggest bias toward the Israelis,” stressing that the matter “needs to be resolved so we can say FIFA has taken a position consistent with its principles and decisions.”

Rajoub refused to shake hands with the Israeli FA representative, Bassem Sheikh Suleiman, during the 76th FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada, after being invited to the stage by FIFA President Gianni Infantino following his speech.

Rajoub later shared a video on Facebook, which stated: “From the FIFA platform, we took a clear and principled position by refusing to shake hands with the representative of the Israeli association.”

He said it was “an affirmation that national dignity is not subject to protocol considerations out of respect for the sanctity of our people’s blood, including our athletes.”

In remarks to the congress, Rajoub said the Palestinian association will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over FIFA’s decision not to take action regarding violations linked to Israeli clubs in illegal settlements.

He said a formal appeal was filed on April 22, 2026, in a step aimed at “correcting course” and ensuring rules are applied equally to all associations without exception.

He added that the FIFA Council chose not to respond to the Palestinian proposal on March 19, even though they fined the Israeli association for discrimination, which he called a “contradiction between recognizing violations and not taking any action to stop them.”

The Palestinian FA is calling for a halt to club activities in illegal settlements, saying the territories are “occupied under international law" and that continued activity without deterrent measures “undermines the credibility of the international football system.”

Israeli clubs operate in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The international community and the UN consider the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, an occupied Palestinian territory and view Israeli settlements there as illegal under international law.

In March, FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee found the Israel Football Association guilty of multiple “grave and systemic” discrimination violations but stopped short of imposing major sanctions.

The committee said FIFA failed to act against racism, tolerated politicized and militaristic messaging, and allowed the exclusion of Palestinians from football infrastructure in settlements in the occupied West Bank. It described the conduct as “institutional complicity” in a system of segregation.

Despite saying the violations warranted “severe and exemplary sanctions,” FIFA imposed a fine of 150,000 Swiss francs (approximately $190,000) and ordered the display of a “Football Unites the World – No to Discrimination” banner at three home matches.

The committee also declined to pursue a request by the Palestinian Football Association to bar Israeli clubs based in occupied territory from international competitions, saying the matter falls outside its jurisdiction.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul