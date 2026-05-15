Chinese and US presidents reached 'important common understandings on handling their mutual concerns in a proper manner,' says Foreign Ministry

Xi, Trump agree to strengthen communication, coordination on international, regional issues: China Chinese and US presidents reached 'important common understandings on handling their mutual concerns in a proper manner,' says Foreign Ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on international and regional issues, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The two leaders held an "in-depth exchange of views" on major issues concerning both countries and the world and reached a series of "new common understandings," a ministry spokesperson said, according to a statement, as Trump made the first visit by a US president to China since 2017.

Xi and Trump also met last year on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Busan, South Korea.

The Chinese president held a welcome ceremony and banquet for his US counterpart, and the two held talks and visited the Temple of Heaven on Thursday.

They agreed on a "new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability to provide strategic guidance for China-US relations over the next three years and beyond, promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations, and bring more peace, prosperity and progress to the world," the spokesperson said.

Trump and Xi also reached "important common understandings on handling their mutual concerns in a proper manner," the spokesperson said.

Interactions between the two presidents have strengthened "mutual understanding, deepened mutual trust, advanced practical cooperation, increased benefits for the people of both countries, and injected much-needed stability and certainty into the world," the spokesperson added.

The two leaders participated in a greeting ceremony and friendship photo on Friday, after which Xi is scheduled to host Trump for a bilateral tea session and a working lunch.

Trump is scheduled to depart Beijing following the event.

