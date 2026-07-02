Israeli Knesset approves Torah study bill in first reading Bill comes amid heated debates about ultra-Orthodox Jews' participation in mandatory military service

The Israeli parliament, Knesset, approved Wednesday, in its first reading, a bill granting the study of the Torah a special constitutional status and strengthening legal protections for students of Jewish religious schools.

The bill, called the "Basic Law on Torah Study," passed in a 63 - 53 vote, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

It still requires approval in its second and third readings before it can become law.

Yedioth Ahronoth said several members of the governing coalition opposed the bill, including Moshe Solomon of the Religious Zionism party, and Dan Illouz and Yuli Edelstein of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.

Ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) parties urged Netanyahu to participate in the vote to secure a majority of more than 61 Knesset members, thereby strengthening the law’s standing in case it is challenged in the Supreme Court.

Netanyahu attended the voting session after leaving a public event to take part in voting on the bill, the outlet noted.

It said Netanyahu reached understandings with leaders of the Haredi parties to advance a series of laws that are among their priorities, including the "Basic Law on Torah Study" bill and a bill preventing the arrest of those evading military conscription.

In return, the Haredi parties are expected to support political steps promoted by Netanyahu and the governing coalition, including the establishment of a political inquiry committee into the events of Oct. 7, 2023, the division of powers of the Attorney General, and arrangements related to the timing of the next elections.

Israel has witnessed frequent protests by thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews who blocked roads with cars to protest against mandatory military service and the arrest of draft dodgers.

The Haredi, who account for about 13% of Israel’s population of 10 million, argue that military service threatens their religious identity and way of life because many devote themselves to the study of the Torah. Prominent rabbis have urged followers to reject the draft and “tear up enlistment orders.”

For decades, most ultra-Orthodox men avoided military service through repeated deferments for religious study until reaching the exemption age, currently at 26.

Opposition lawmakers accuse Netanyahu of pursuing legislation that would permanently exempt Haredi from military service to satisfy demands by the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties, both of which left the governing coalition earlier this year but are expected to rejoin if the legislation is passed.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul