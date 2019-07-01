Israeli forces kill 82 Palestinians in 2019
Martyrs include 9 women, 17 children
JERUSALEM
Israeli forces have killed 82 Palestinians including women and children since the beginning of 2019, according to a local committee.
From the beginning of January, 25 Palestinians were martyred in the West Bank and 57 in the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip, the Committee for Families of Martyrs in the Gaza Strip said in a statement.
The martyrs included nine women -- two of them were pregnant -- and 17 children.
*Writing by Gozde BayarAnadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.