World, Middle East

Israeli forces kill 82 Palestinians in 2019

Martyrs include 9 women, 17 children

Mustafa Deveci   | 01.07.2019
Israeli forces kill 82 Palestinians in 2019 File photo

JERUSALEM

Israeli forces have killed 82 Palestinians including women and children since the beginning of 2019, according to a local committee.

From the beginning of January, 25 Palestinians were martyred in the West Bank and 57 in the Israel-blockaded Gaza Strip, the Committee for Families of Martyrs in the Gaza Strip said in a statement.

The martyrs included nine women -- two of them were pregnant -- and 17 children.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar

